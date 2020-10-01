Today happens to be the birthday of Mrs Louisa Laryea, a banker, and her husband is throwing light on her with a heartwarming message to mark her day as the mother of his children and a blessing in his life.

The Joy News broadcaster shared a photo of himself with his wife and he wrote "Happy birthday, Louisa. I thank God for the many years He’s blessed my life with you. On this day, I celebrate you as the love of my life and pray for many more years of bliss".

Israel-Laryea and family

Isreal who has 3 children with Louisa, concluded his message saying that " you’re a blessing that keeps giving". The couple has been married for about 15 years, however, Mrs Laryea is rarely seen publicly as the wife to the decorated newscaster as they enjoy their lives privately.

Hence, today happens to be one of those rare days you'd see the woman behind Israel Laryea's smiles. See his post below.