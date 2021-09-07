'I've now accepted Christ after Owusu Bempah appeared in my dream' - Bibi Bright

“I can tell you that on three occasions, I have encountered Him [God]. The first time, I said it was just a coincidence. The last time that I really accepted Him was my last childbirth”, she said during an interview on Hitz FM.

“I had a dream and I saw Rev. Owusu Bempah asking me to come look for him. I remember he took off my wristwatch, took off his and put his watch on my hand,” she recounted.

According to her, she couldn't understand the dream, hence, discussed it with her husband and after deliberation, she decided to visit Rev. Owusu Bempah's church.

“I went to his church. After he was done preaching, he was just walking through the crowd. He looked at me, went back, looked at me again, went back; the third time, he looked at me and asked what dream I’ve had about him. He called me, I told him the dream and he said God loves me but I’m very stubborn".

Recounting her experience to Frankie 5, the host of the show, she added that “the man [Owusu Bempah] has piercing eyes. I couldn’t look at him straight in the eye, I kept looking away. He said I was destined to die through childbirth; it’s not masterminded by anyone.”

“Then he asked me to thank God because God had said to him that He has saved me. So the watch that I saw in my dream that he was taking off was my life, my time that had expired and God had given me another one,” Bibi Bright stated.

According to Bibi, although she believes she was saved, she encountered a challenge a few days to childbirth. “I couldn’t walk for three days,” she said. “I was in town when it happened. They had to carry me like a bag of rice. All the doctor could tell me was the child had moved but I had spoken to Rev. Owusu Bempah and he had said nothing would happen to me.”