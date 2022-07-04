RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jackie Appiah has 'invited a huge problem' for herself – Bulldog

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Former manager of Shatta Wale, Bulldog, says actress Jackie Appiah has created a big problem for herself because of her decision to allow the public to know how wealthy she is.

Jackie Appiah and Bulldog
Jackie Appiah and Bulldog

According to the artiste manager, the actress’ decision will cause the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) to start asking questions about her tax returns.

Recommended articles

Bulldog said this while speaking on UTV's United Showbiz Saturday, 2 July. He said this because, to him, dealing with the tax authorities is not always pleasant.

“I am praying and hoping this professional version is for a commercial reason, because what she has done is unwise. What Jackie has done is not wise. The GRA, they don’t play and that is the culture, that is why people don’t disclose their wealth.

“The GRA doesn’t play in Ghana. If the law hasn’t caught up with you, you’ll think there are no laws. She has {created} a huge problem for herself.”

Bulldog, who is officially known as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, further pointed out that if the GRA reaches out to the actress, as he expects, “she should find a better reason,” for the authority.

His comments come after the luxurious furnishings in Jackie Appiah’s home was shared on social media by Nigerian actress Luchy Donald. The Nigerian actress and producer was touring Jackie’s house, which is located in Trassaco Valley, located in the prestigious residential area of East Legon.

Jackie’s plush abode has since been a topic on social media as a lot of Ghanaians were overwhelmed and blown away by how well the house was furnished. The house has a smart toilet in it.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KKD shares regrets from broken marriage; says 'I go to UK weekends to make love to her'

KKD emceeing an event

Randy Abbey drops exclusive information about Jackie Appiah's luxurious mansion (WATCH)

Jackie Appiah’s Mansion

“It’s our parents’ money” - Cheddar’s sons take a dig at Ghanaians (Video)

Cheddar’s son flaunts expensive Richard Mille watch at GIS Prom

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's marriage crashes

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]