Jackie Appiah has 'invited a huge problem' for herself – Bulldog

Bulldog said this while speaking on UTV's United Showbiz Saturday, 2 July. He said this because, to him, dealing with the tax authorities is not always pleasant.

“I am praying and hoping this professional version is for a commercial reason, because what she has done is unwise. What Jackie has done is not wise. The GRA, they don’t play and that is the culture, that is why people don’t disclose their wealth.

“The GRA doesn’t play in Ghana. If the law hasn’t caught up with you, you’ll think there are no laws. She has {created} a huge problem for herself.”

Bulldog, who is officially known as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, further pointed out that if the GRA reaches out to the actress, as he expects, “she should find a better reason,” for the authority.

His comments come after the luxurious furnishings in Jackie Appiah’s home was shared on social media by Nigerian actress Luchy Donald. The Nigerian actress and producer was touring Jackie’s house, which is located in Trassaco Valley, located in the prestigious residential area of East Legon.