Latest to join the likes of Berla Mundi, Giovani Caleb, Naa Ashorkor, Anita Erskine, Kafui Dey, Sammy Forson, Jay Foley, Anita Akuffo among others who shunned the Bola Ray managed outfit, is Jon Germain and K.O.D.

The two separately announced their exit from the financially challenged media house on Saturday, 2 May 2020. John and K.O.D have worked for over 5 years at the EIB owned Starr FM as presenters.

READ ALSO: 10 media personalities who ditched EIB Network for other media houses

Jon, in announcing his departure on Instagram wrote “I am happy to announce that after 5 years and 9 months of being with STARR FM & the EIB family, we have decided to mutually part ways. I’d like to thank everyone who worked with me from the Drop off to The Zone...And everyone who tuned in to my shows. All the best”

K.O.D on the hand also shared his resignation decision with his social media followers whilst appreciating his former work colleagues with a message to thank Bola Ray and his former employers.

Bola Ray

Both did not state what has necessitated this move. However, E.I.B Boss, last year, Bola Ray, admitted that his outfit has been caught in financial challenges which saw most of his workers quitting.

K.O.D who is also a fashion designer wrote, "After 5 straight years at EIB, we mutually parted company last Thursday. It’s been 5 awesome years with an amazing family. From Live FM, my love child as Head of events & host of 360 Live (I truly enjoyed my days at Live with the youngsters) & later moving to Starr to host the Zone & Starr Dive, it’s been a fabulous learning curve"

KOD DCX

He continued that "I’m indebted to the Duffour family, my brother & friend Bolaray (since our mid-teens), Von, gorgeous Emaline, Jeffrey De Gea (who walked me through a lot), Miss Nancy Adobea Anane & my fav marketing & sales family…. our daily KOD tales ( Selassie Tettey Kekeli Gloria Hogba)….. and the last year with my old friend, the gorgeous Cookie & DJ Vyrusky on Starr Drive, it’s been an awesome trip".

Talking about what next, K.O,D concluded that "I want to say thanks to the EiB family for believing my capabilities & the fab times. A break from radio is in order after 24 years right? From Monday, you can catch me at NINETEEN57 off the Oxford Street from 10am. May God bless us all".