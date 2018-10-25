news

Actress Juliet Ibrahim is angry by the toxic label stamped on her by ex-boyfriend rapper Iceberg Slim.

So Juliet Ibrahim has decided to wash their dirty linen in public after months of keeping quiet about the status of their relationship.

First to come out is Juliet Ibrahim who stated at in an interview that she is now single. She also made it clear that she left the relationship by herself and not that she was dumped.

Iceberg Slim who seems not to be happy with the statement from his ex-girlfriend took to Instagram to label her a toxic person who is going about trying to control how people view him.

Angered by the toxic person label stamped on her by Iceberg Slim, Juliet Ibrahim took to social media to slam him as a narcissistic person.

In an Instagram post she wrote:

”A narcissistic person will always use silence in any form of confrontation. That’s how they manipulate you to feel you’re the toxic or crazy one. If you’re dating someone who will rather keep mute then communicate or talk about issues – RUN!!! #narcissist.”