Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim wash their 'dirty' linen in public

Angered by the toxic person label stamped on her by Iceberg Slim, Juliet Ibrahim took to social media to slam him as a narcissistic person.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Actress Juliet Ibrahim is angry by the toxic label stamped on her by ex-boyfriend rapper Iceberg Slim.

So Juliet Ibrahim has decided to wash their dirty linen in public after months of keeping quiet about the status of their relationship.

First to come out is Juliet Ibrahim who stated at in an interview that she is now single. She also made it clear that she left the relationship by herself and not that she was dumped.

Iceberg Slim who seems not to be happy with the statement from his ex-girlfriend took to Instagram to label her a toxic person who is going about trying to control how people view him.

READ MORE: Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahim

Angered by the toxic person label stamped on her by Iceberg Slim, Juliet Ibrahim took to social media to slam him as a narcissistic person.

In an Instagram post she wrote:

A narcissistic person will always use silence in any form of confrontation. That’s how they manipulate you to feel you’re the toxic or crazy one. If you’re dating someone who will rather keep mute then communicate or talk about issues – RUN!!! #narcissist.”

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet
Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns Menzgold investors Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns Menzgold investors
Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahim Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahim
Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a chill down your spine Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a chill down your spine
A time will come people will need Reign sign to go to Heaven – Shatta Wale A time will come people will need Reign sign to go to Heaven – Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese

Recommended Videos

I will take legal action against King Promise- Yasmin Behzadi I will take legal action against King Promise- Yasmin Behzadi
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage get raunchy in 'Fever' music video Wizkid and Tiwa Savage get raunchy in 'Fever' music video
Anal sex on my third count was super fun - Mzbel Anal sex on my third count was super fun - Mzbel



Top Articles

1 ‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats of legal suit...bullet
2 Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist on camerabullet
3 Maame Serwaa honoured at UCCbullet
4 Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)bullet
5 Pastor Chris daughter reportedly holds second wedding to honour mumbullet
6 Juliet Ibrahim confirms breakup with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slimbullet
7 Here are celebrities who reacted to Shatta Wale’s Billboard...bullet
8 Stop saying I will eat my cat because I'm Ewe – MzVee...bullet
9 Shatta Wale flaunts ‘Alumi’ Chain which costs same as...bullet
10 Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies...bullet

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)bullet
3 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
5 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
6 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
7 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing...bullet
8 EBONYbullet
9 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s...bullet
10 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet

Celebrities

Fela loves to bake cake when he was alive - DJ Shaarks
Fela loved to bake cake when he was alive - DJ Shaarks
M.anifest with HHP
I'm broken that you left - M.anifest mourns HHP
Hundreds troop in to watch ‘Hashtag’ movie (Photos)
M.anifest’s collaborator HHP reported dead
M.anifest’s collaborator HHP reported dead
X
Advertisement