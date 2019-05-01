Narrating what happened to pulse.com.gh, the personal assistant to the actor said the accident happened around 6:20 am, Wednesday morning, whilst they were on their way to Kumasi for the premiering of the movie “Two Pilots”.

According to A.J, Kalybos was driving his new Dodge Charger car and had a Kofas Media rep with himself in the car, which was smashed at the driver’s side, by Kia Truck, which just veered into the road from their opposite side.

READ ALSO: Dr Abrefa Busia's daughter pays tribute to late John Singleton, her ex-husband

Pulse.com.gh has been told that no one has sustained an injury, though the car was wrecked. The three occupants of the vehicle later continued their journey to Kumasi via another means of transport after reporting at a police station, near Nkawkaw, where the accident happened.

The actor has taken to social media to thank God for his life in a post in which he said “I want to borrow the song of Joyce Blessing (I Swerve it). God is the giver of LIFE, no weapon plot against the child of God shall ever prosper or see another attempt. To God be the Glory”.

See footage of the wrecked car below.