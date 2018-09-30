Kanye West changes his name to Ye

news

American rapper Kanye West has changed his name to Ye.

The rapper announced his name change Saturday on Twitter.

He wrote: "The being formally [sic] known as Kanye West. I am YE."

West, 41, titled his eighth album released in June "Ye," after scrapping what he was working on to make a completely new album.

The America rapper believes "Ye" has religion significance for him in an interview with radio host Big Boy.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you,'" West said earlier this year.

"So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye -- just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”