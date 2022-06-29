The custom Titanium and Pave diamond crown, is said to have been created by esteemed jeweller Tiffany & Co., ans it is also a collaboration between the rapper and long-time creative director Dave Free.

Kendrick Lamar reveals his Crown of Thorns jewelry is worth over GHC11,000,000 Pulse Ghana

According to thesource.com, the diamond-encrusted crown, widely recognized as of one the symbols in the Christian religion, was designed over the course of 10 months. The jewellery is estimated to be worth $1.5 million which is more than 11,000,000 in Ghanaian currency.

"The headpiece features 8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds totaling more than 137 carats, a total of 50 thorns, and weighs around 200g (a little less than half a pound). It required more than 1,300 hours of work by four craftsmen to handset the diamonds," the website said.

The Crown of Thorns made its first appearance on the cover of Kendrick’s latest album, ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’. The rapper brought the art piece to reality during his European performances including the Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show and his headlining performance during Britain’s Glastonbury Festival.

“Kendrick Lamar represents the artistry, risk-taking creativity, and relentless innovation that has also defined Tiffany & Co. for nearly two centuries,” says Alexandre Arnault, who works as the Executive Vice President for the company that crafted the jewellery.

“We are proud and incredibly excited to work with a visionary like Kendrick in realizing his vision for the crown,” the makers of the headpiece added. However, the artwork has stirred controversy online as some fans appreciate its artistry.