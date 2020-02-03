According to Kofi Nti, he was with him on the night he gave up the ghost. Giving a heartwrenching account of how death snatched the life in the “Koforidua Flowers” singer, Kofi Nti said it happened in Cape Coast at dawn.

During a radio interview on Accra based Peace FM on Sunday morning, he said “I knew he was not well before we embarked on a journey to Abaase Domenase in the Central Region. I have always known that Kofi B had high blood pressure but I didn’t know how intense it had become”.

According to Kofi Nti, who is also popular for his hit songs such as “Rakia” and “Monica” among others, they were booked for a birthday bash for chief at Abaase Domenase on Sunday, February 2.

He explained that they lodged in a hotel in the town ready to play the show only for Kofi B to bang on his door around 2:30 am that he was not feeling too good. “I was still sleeping until I heard a big knock again that he couldn’t help it so I woke up and rushed him to a nearby hospital in his own car that we drove in together to this place” graphic.com quoted him to have said.

Sorrowfully detailing Kofi B’s last moments on earth, he continued that “When we got to the hospital, I had to carry him to see the doctor but I was told he died before we got to the hospital”.

He confirmed that the singer’s remains have been deposited at the morgue adding that “I am sure the family members will love to do an autopsy to find out what actually killed their loved one. He is no more and I am really going to miss him because he was more than a brother to me”.