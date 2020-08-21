The actor recently disclosed that his wife passed on in 2010 after a doctor left one of the medical tools used for a Cesarean Section (CS) in her belly after they had succeeded in taking out the baby.

Koo Fori meets Kyeiwaa in America

In paying tribute to her, he shared a photo of her and wrote "I say with a heavy heart! 10 years ago just about this time, I remember I was planning with you on our outdooring for our newborn baby girl, you were full of smiles, you gave a full grin as you hold your first baby and you were more than the word happy. I congratulated you and hanged up the phone, not knowing that was your last day on earth!"

Koo Fori's late wife, Mary

Hitting on the shock surrounding her death, he sadly noted that "Time really flies. Those saw it could not spill it out, those who heard it could not believe it, it was too sudden they said. It was an extremely disturbing news that is best not described. Even though you are no more, I know your spirit is with us. You'll forever be remembered by all especially your lovely daughter, Ewurakua. Mary, REST IN PERFECT PEACE".

He later shared another photo of his late wife with himself to add that "Exactly 10 years today, your maker called you to eternal glory, leaving me and your little daughter so painfully. Even though, you are no more, I know your spirit is with us. You'll forever be remembered". See his post below,