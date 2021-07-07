'I am shocked TV3 employed him, he's not honest' - Kwame Dzokoto exposes Captain Smart (WATCH)

"The other time I heard Captain Smart insulting me, he was on the radio saying Dzokoto killed his talent ... no no no, everything I do, I know why I am doing it and I believe in honesty. He insulted me but I don't want to descend on his case," he said on Kofi TV.

Speaking out of disappointment over what Captain Smart said about him, he added that "let's go the police station around your Fox FM workplace and check the records over there about your criminal cases. Have you heard that I have ever had a police case?"

"If he is a man he should come so we talk about his cases, story by story ... he said politics has killed my talent, did anyone tell you he was going into politics to make money, if you have such thoughts, keep it in your mind. Maybe that is your mind that politics is about money," he emphasized.

During the interview, Mr Dzokoto went to claim that during the last elections, NDC gave Captian Smart money to share for some media personalities.

"When they were contesting the last time, didn't NDC people give you money to go and share for Western media people? All these things we know, me I blame my party on it," he said.

Asked if he as evidence to his claims, he responded that "I have dared him, I don't want to talk too much about the issue, he is even not honest to speak about politicians... I am surprised that Media General has employed him".

Expressing shock over Captain Smart's new job at Onua FM after his controversial departure from Angel FM, he said "don't you do a background check about people before you employ them? Eii this country too".

"Look what he did to even his former employers, trying to bring a whole empire down, Na you is it through you that Kwaku Oteng can be brought down?" he quizzed and add that "his image will spoil the company".