The Ghanaian rapper teased his followers with his new look after he posted a photo of himself holding his chopped dreadlocks in his hands. Sharing the photo on his social media pages, Kwesi Arthur wrote "African hair extension for sale".
Kwesi Arthur teases new look as he cuts off his dreadlocks
Kwesi Arthur has said bye-bye to his old look as he has chopped off his dreadlocks.
Kwesi Arthur for some years now has carried the dreadlocks as his signature look. It's unclear what has now influenced him to cut it off.
However, the rapper's father has been expressing his displeasure about his son's hair. According to Mr Arthur, he is Pentecostal, therefore, he would love his son to completely portray the looks of someone who comes from a Christian home.
In a 2019 interview, he told a radio presenter that he has already spoken to his son to cut his hair to look gentler but the young musician only brushed it off with laughter and moved on.
However, Kwesi Arthur kept his then-afro hair and later locked it. This will also be the second time the rapper will be changing his hairstyle.
Fans of the 'Grind Day' rapper are anxious to see his new look as he wore a cap in his photos today. Reacting to his post, fellow rapper, Manifest, suggested that Kwesi Arthur should keep the chopped-off hair.
"Keep am. Autobiographical gallery exhibit one day one day," he wrote. Meanwhile, others like Joselyn Dumas are wondering Kwesi Arthur has cut his hair. "Why" she wrote on the rapper's post below.
