Kwesi Arthur teases new look as he cuts off his dreadlocks

Kwesi Arthur for some years now has carried the dreadlocks as his signature look. It's unclear what has now influenced him to cut it off.

However, the rapper's father has been expressing his displeasure about his son's hair. According to Mr Arthur, he is Pentecostal, therefore, he would love his son to completely portray the looks of someone who comes from a Christian home.

In a 2019 interview, he told a radio presenter that he has already spoken to his son to cut his hair to look gentler but the young musician only brushed it off with laughter and moved on.

However, Kwesi Arthur kept his then-afro hair and later locked it. This will also be the second time the rapper will be changing his hairstyle.

Fans of the 'Grind Day' rapper are anxious to see his new look as he wore a cap in his photos today. Reacting to his post, fellow rapper, Manifest, suggested that Kwesi Arthur should keep the chopped-off hair.