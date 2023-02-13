ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwesi Arthur teases new look as he cuts off his dreadlocks

Selorm Tali

Kwesi Arthur has said bye-bye to his old look as he has chopped off his dreadlocks.

Kwesi Arthur
Kwesi Arthur

The Ghanaian rapper teased his followers with his new look after he posted a photo of himself holding his chopped dreadlocks in his hands. Sharing the photo on his social media pages, Kwesi Arthur wrote "African hair extension for sale".

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kwesi Arthur for some years now has carried the dreadlocks as his signature look. It's unclear what has now influenced him to cut it off.

However, the rapper's father has been expressing his displeasure about his son's hair. According to Mr Arthur, he is Pentecostal, therefore, he would love his son to completely portray the looks of someone who comes from a Christian home.

In a 2019 interview, he told a radio presenter that he has already spoken to his son to cut his hair to look gentler but the young musician only brushed it off with laughter and moved on.

However, Kwesi Arthur kept his then-afro hair and later locked it. This will also be the second time the rapper will be changing his hairstyle.

Fans of the 'Grind Day' rapper are anxious to see his new look as he wore a cap in his photos today. Reacting to his post, fellow rapper, Manifest, suggested that Kwesi Arthur should keep the chopped-off hair.

"Keep am. Autobiographical gallery exhibit one day one day," he wrote. Meanwhile, others like Joselyn Dumas are wondering Kwesi Arthur has cut his hair. "Why" she wrote on the rapper's post below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elikem Kumordzie and Sarkodie

Tailor Elikem Kumordzie gets backlash for comment on Sarkodie’s outfit

Blakk Rasta celebrates wife of 10 years

Blakk Rasta celebrates wife of 10 years

Nana Agradaa's TV

Nana Agradaa charged for sharing nude pictures of a Prophet

Blakk Rasta

You can’t scare me with your kindergarten vocabulary - Blakk Rasta to Nana Aba