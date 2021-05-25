Ladies with colourful hairs are not serious; my wife doesn’t own a wig - D-Black

“The perception out there [that slay queens find someone to settle with them when it’s their time] is a wrong one, we do not marry slay queens,” the rapper, who is married with kids, told Graphic Showbiz, D-Black.

“Take me for instance, when I meet a woman, the first thing I look at is her nails, I don’t like artificial nails or long nails, it turns me off. I mean if your nails are long and you finish eating, who is going to wash your plate for you?”

He continued: “When it comes to hair, I love it short or natural, I don’t fall for all those colourful hairs. When I see a lady like that, it gives me an impression that you are not serious. The mother of my children doesn’t even own a single wig. You will wear high heels, where are you going with it or what do you want to achieve with it? Simplicity is my thing.”

“I love career driven, intelligent and passion driven ones,” he said, when asked what turns him on about a woman.

The Enjoyment Minister rapper revealed that most ladies are deceived by the things they see on social media and forget their values. “Because you see us in music videos having fun with such ladies, you think that is what we are into, no.

“The lady in that video is a model and she is doing her job, I am also doing my job by looking happy in the video, it doesn’t mean she is my type of woman. It is like the truth is right before these ladies but they allow social media pressure get to them and they do not see it.

“Look at Stonebwoy, he is married to a dentist, Reggie Rockstone to a doctor; look at the lady Sarkodie is married to, she is not a slay queen, Okyeame Kwame is not married to a slay queen, someone like Shatta Wale at a point was with Michy who is a home girl, so it will be wrong for anyone to put us into such a box.”

He, however, added that his statements did not mean that others don’t like slay queens.