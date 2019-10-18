The two young Kumawood stars shot to fame as child actors for appearing in movies from their toddler ages till now.

Maame Serwaa and Yaa Jackson have seen growth and diversity in their lifestyle and fame, which has seen them being compared to each other several times, in a manner that could have set them apart as friends.

READ ALSO: 10 popular celebrity kids you should know

However, they have remained nice to each other. Cementing that sisterhood, Maame Serwaa shared some classic throwback photos of them on set during their early ages, to wish Yaa Jackson a happy birthday.

She wrote “My October finest happy birthday sis ..... not by blood but I appreciate every moment we’ve shared together on set and offset. Thank you for being here and making waves !! You need a collabo with Nicki Minaj”

See the post with the photos it came with below.