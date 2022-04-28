‘Make nobody laugh’ - D-Black reacts after ECG cuts of power supply at his club

The reason the facilities have been denied electricity supply is because, according to the ECG, the businesses were illegally using electricity as they bypassed the ECG meters.

The premises house Oasis Pool, Shisha Lounge, and Club Onyx – all owned by D-Black.

According to citi newsroom, when the officials of the ECG found out, they “served notice on the managers of Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge to report to its office for further interrogation."

D-Black, who had not made any comment about the issue, tweeted on Thursday, April 28 that no body should laugh at him for what has ensue.

This action by the ECG is part of the company’s efforts to collect debts owed it by all defaulting clients not excluding state agencies.

On March 14, 2022, the ECG taskforce disconnected the power supply to Terminal 3 and other offices of the Kotoka International Airport due to unpaid bills.