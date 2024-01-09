My husband is also crushing on Omotola; Afua Asantewaa defends affection for Kuami Eugene

During the interview with IB Ben Bako, Afua Asantewaa recounted when Kuami Eugene visited her at the Akwaaba Village, causing her to forget some of her lyrics.

She humorously remarked, "I said that guy came, and I could not remember my lyrics. I said ‘this guy has worried me.’ If Guinness people don’t give me the record, it’s Kuami Eugene."

Afua added that her husband was aware of her admiration for Kuami Eugene, saying, "My husband knows. So when he got there I said ‘Kuami, you have worried me. You shouldn’t have come. I sang ‘Asuoden’ and you know his rap comes after. As I stood there, I did everything I couldn’t remember."

The public expression of her crush has sparked debate on social media about the appropriateness of a married woman openly acknowledging someone other than her partner as her crush. While some argue that having a crush is not a serious matter, others criticize Afua for her comment.

In response to the trolls and backlash on her Instagram Story, Afua wrote, "Aaaw, jokes turn bitter pills. Husby sef his crush is Omotola (honey will say ah bebe). Don’t give yourselves a headache, wai na life is too short. Wear Ghana, Eat Ghana, and Tour Ghana to know Ghana."

Afua Asantewaa at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon Pulse Ghana

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum aimed to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, starting on December 24, 2023, and scheduled to conclude on December 27, 2023. Sunil Waghmare held the previous record, achieved in 2012, singing for 105 hours.

