My husband is my ex, we dated for 13 years and broke up before marriage -Tracey Boakye

In a bid to respond to a fan’s question about how she met her husband, Tracey revealed she dated her husband 13 years ago.

She also mentioned that her husband prefers to keep a low profile and does not like trouble

Tracey stated, “My husband doesn’t want me to talk about him, he doesn’t like trouble. He was my ex. We didn’t just meet and start dating. We were childhood lovers who finally settled. We were lovers for 13 years, broke up, and finally settled. I met my husband 13 years ago.”

In confirmation of what Tracey said, a social media user who claimed to have witnessed their love journey stated that she usually fights ‘Doubting Thomases’ online.

“I knew about this and I fight people who doubt you,” the netizen wrote.

Tracey responded, “You don’t have to fight let them say whatever they want to.”

Tracey Boakye, however, described the feeling of being in love as heavenly.

“I feel like God has opened the doors of heaven. I feel like I am in paradise. True love is sweet. You have inner peace and you don’t even think about anything. That’s how it feels when you find true love,” she stressed.

