This comes as a reaction from the people of Naa Ye We after MzBel claimed that the Chief Priest of the traditional council defrauded her. According to the singer she paid GhH2000 to summon Afia Schwarzenegger but Naa Ye We haven't acted on her petition.

According to MzBel who spoke on UTV, she was given the excuse that the Chief Priest was sick and hospitalized, a move she says it shocks her because she doesn't know what a spiritualist will go do at a hospital.

MzBel's comment in the video above didn't sit well with the people of Naa Ye We after a spokesperson from the Jamestown traditional council disclosed on Hitz FM that the house is unhappy with her comment.

At the back of this, some Ga women from Naa Ye We stormed the streets in front of UTV to perform rituals against Mzbel. They were seen cracking eggs, emptying bottles of schnapps on the streets whilst making certain recitals.

