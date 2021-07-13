‘NAM1 gave Michy money to fix her boobs’ - Shatta Wale’s boss-lady claims

In an Instagram post yesterday, she gave Michy a 24-hour ultimatum to tell Ghanaians the truth, else she will expose how NAM1 funded her breast implant and lipo.

“Michy, I give you 24 hours to tell Ghanaians the truth. Enough is enough. I'm done with you using me to cover your shame, acting as a victim. I have a family to protect and a lot of people look up to me. Get ready because you and your Nana Appiah must let everyone know why you left your baby father's house,” Magdalene Love wrote on Instagram.

She later dropped another post, showing Michy holding stacks of dollars and partying with her friends at a poolside and in the club.

In the post, Magdalene Love claimed NAM1, the embattled CEO of the defunct MenzGold Ghana Limited, sponsored her breast implant and liposuction.

“How am I the cause of your break up oh Michy you like using me to play self-pity but what did you do for Nam1 @nana_appiah_m to give you money to fix your breast and stomach while you were in a relationship with bra Nii,” she captioned the videos.

She also claimed that Michy and Hajia4Real had a trip to Nigeria but she won’t talk about it.

“And don’t tell me he knew about it cause you and I know he knew nothing or should we talk about the trip to Nigeria with @hajia4reall (what happens in Nigeria stays in Nigeria) which one you want us to talk about. The men or the women load... The bible says suffer not for the witch to live so my dear you messed with the wrong person. We continue tomorrow,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shatta Michy has been posting her usual adverts on her Instagram page after Magdalene made the claims.