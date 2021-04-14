NAM1 is still free because he is connected - Bridget Otoo on Akuapem Poloo’s sentence

An Accra Circuit court, Wednesday, convicted Akuapem Poloo in trial over a nude photo she has taken with her 7-year-old son and shared it online.

The sentencing of the actress who appeared before the court to plead guilty has been postponed by the presiding judge, Ms Christiana Cann.

The court will now sentence Akuapem Poloo on her own plea but as a requirement by law, it has to be sure of her state as a woman, hence, an order for a pregnancy test to be conducted to ensure that she is not pregnant.