NAM1 is still free because he is connected - Bridget Otoo on Akuapem Poloo’s sentence

David Mawuli

Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo has waded into the court’s verdict on Akuapem Poloo’s nudity case, saying Nana Appiah Mensah is still free and posting on social media.

According to Bridget, the actions of the embattled CEO of MenzGold Ghana Limited has ‘killed people, rendered thousands jobless and some are at the point of suicide’, but the state, which described him as a scammer, hasn’t convicted him.

Bridget Otoo claimed in a tweet today that Nana Appiah Mensah is walking the streets free because he is ‘connected’ but Akuapem Poloo who published only nude photos of herself and her son is getting punished.

“NAM1 is still free and doing Instagram post. A man described by the state as a scammer. A man whose actions has killed people, rendered thousands jobless and some are at the point of suicide! He’s free cos he’s connected! #AkuapemPoloo,” she tweeted.

An Accra Circuit court, Wednesday, convicted Akuapem Poloo in trial over a nude photo she has taken with her 7-year-old son and shared it online.

The sentencing of the actress who appeared before the court to plead guilty has been postponed by the presiding judge, Ms Christiana Cann.

The court will now sentence Akuapem Poloo on her own plea but as a requirement by law, it has to be sure of her state as a woman, hence, an order for a pregnancy test to be conducted to ensure that she is not pregnant.

The actress was therefore remanded into police custody to appear on Friday (April 16, 2021) with the results of the pregnancy for sentencing. Akuapem Poloo is likely to be handed a jail time, community service or fine based on the presiding Judge's discretion.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

