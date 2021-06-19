Nana Aba Anamoah holds champagne breakfast to mark birthday (WATCH)

The party is only getting started today with the champagne breakfast as Nana Aba has announced that there will also be an afternoon jam with dinner later. "This for my champagne breakfast, afternoon jam & dinner," she wrote.

In the Instagram post to show off the decor for the celebration, she added that "no be small chilling I Dey come chill for my 99th birthday". The all-day event is underway with attendees spotted matching jeans over T-shirts.

In a similar grand style last year, Nana Aba Anaomoah broke the internet with a birthday celebration when she received a Range Rover as a gift. The car gift later sparked controversy after it emerged it had a fake DVLA registration.

The matter was later resolved after the Gh One TV General Manageress registered the Range Rover with a customized number plate in with her initial. The registration mishap was blamed on the garage boys who packaged and prepared the car for delivery.