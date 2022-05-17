Nana Appiah Mensah: NAM1 promises to fix things as he 'clubs' in birthday video

In the video, the embattled business executive is seen in a dark room with deem-colored lights with music playing loudly behind as seen in club settings.

Nam 1 who seemed 'unbothered' and gleeful bobbed his head to the music being played from behind as he calmly films himself on camera wearing a corporate suit.

Sharing the video, NAM1 thank well-wishers and flagged hope to aggrieved Menzgold customers mentioning that he is bent on fixing Menzgold as soon as possible.

He stated that the overwhelming love expressed to him on his birthday is the motivating factor for him to fix the company like the speed of light.

"A Knight templar is truly a fearless knight and secure on every side. For his soul is protected by an arm of faith, just as his body is protected by an arm of steel. He is thus deeply armed and need fear neither demons nor men”. Behold! the light is reborn. Thanks to y’all for the best wishes. Y’all gives me an urge; a good reason to want to FIX Menzgold swiftly like the speed of light. I’m motivated. God willing, we shall have clean slate a year by now. "