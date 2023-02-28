ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

No man can satisfy me, I don’t get orgasm- Shugatiti reveals (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress Shugatiti, has revealed that, despite having a powerful libido, she has never had an orgasm.

Shugatiti
According to her, despite having had intercourse with numerous men, none of the men she has ever dated have ever made her cum.

in an interview with Zion Felix, the actress said she merely likes the enjoyable aspects of sex and always wants her partner to make out.

Shugatiti
Shugatiti further stated that even though none of the guys has been able to make her reach an orgasm, their energy during sexual intercourse is sufficient for her to keep up her robust libido.

"You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasm.

"So for me, I don’t get orgasm; so pleasing me is out, you just have to match up with the energy till we get tired.

"I enjoy having sex; I get so wet; I enjoy the penetration and how things are moving in and out. I also enjoy long hours, like the whole day. Me, I don’t get tired.

Shugatiti
"The honest truth is that all the people I have made out with match up with my energy," she said.

Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso, Shugatiti is a Ghanaian model, actress, video vixen, nudist and influencer.

She hit the headlines two years ago when some naked photos and videos of her, were published by some Ghanaian-owned websites (blogs).

As a video vixen, Shugatiti, together with Moesha Boduong, starred in Gambo’s ‘Drip’ music video which featured award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Edem, and was premiered at the premises of 4syte TV in Accra on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Shugatiti is well-known for posting very provocative photos and videos of herself across her social media pages, especially on Instagram.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
