No man can satisfy me, I don’t get orgasm- Shugatiti reveals (VIDEO)

in an interview with Zion Felix, the actress said she merely likes the enjoyable aspects of sex and always wants her partner to make out.

Pulse Ghana

Shugatiti further stated that even though none of the guys has been able to make her reach an orgasm, their energy during sexual intercourse is sufficient for her to keep up her robust libido.

"You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasm.

"So for me, I don’t get orgasm; so pleasing me is out, you just have to match up with the energy till we get tired.

"I enjoy having sex; I get so wet; I enjoy the penetration and how things are moving in and out. I also enjoy long hours, like the whole day. Me, I don’t get tired.

"The honest truth is that all the people I have made out with match up with my energy," she said.

Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso, Shugatiti is a Ghanaian model, actress, video vixen, nudist and influencer.

She hit the headlines two years ago when some naked photos and videos of her, were published by some Ghanaian-owned websites (blogs).

As a video vixen, Shugatiti, together with Moesha Boduong, starred in Gambo’s ‘Drip’ music video which featured award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Edem, and was premiered at the premises of 4syte TV in Accra on Friday, February 26, 2021.