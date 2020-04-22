According to the Assin Central MP, Osebo, a popular Ghanaian boutique owner who is also known as Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy, stormed the house of the God’s Way International Church founder to warn over chasing his wife.

In a new video seen pulse.com.gh, Osebo granted an interview in which he detailed what exactly pushed him to go and attack the man of God at his home with macho men. According to him after rumours that Obinim was sleeping with his wife, he witnessed the man of God calling his wife at midnight.

“The reason why I went there as the Honourable said, was because he insulted me. When you call a married woman and she hasn’t answered your call, common sense should tell you she is with her husband. So when you call with a different number to insult me like the Honourable said look there’s no animal called Osebor that isn’t wild,” Osebor said.

Speaking to Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay, he added that he decided to, therefore, storm Obinim’s house to put him to order. “He never thought anyone could come to his house but I did it”. However, Osebor refused to detail if Obinim is the reason why his marriage has collapsed as he declined to speak ill about his ex-wife whom he has two children with.

