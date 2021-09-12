RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Owusu Bempah's boys allegedly arrested (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Owusu Bempah's boys have been reportedly arrested by Ghana Police.

Owusu Bempah reportedly arrested
Owusu Bempah reportedly arrested

In videos circulating online, the boys believed to be affiliated Owusu Bempah have been captured in the custody of Ghana Police. A photo also shows Owusu Bempah amidst some Ghana police officers at a police station.

Recommended articles

The reason for the arrest is not clear at the time of this publication. However, the man of God and Nana Agradaa have been feuding online and that has seen his boys wielding guns in a video to warn the repented fetish priestess.

www.instagram.com

Days later, the boys with the man of God and some thugs stormed the home of Nana Agradaa to face her after she refused to stop insulting him.

However, when they got to her premises, they stopped in front of her gate and dared her to come out but she refused.

finally ️‍🔥 ️‍🔥REV.OWUSU BEMPAH AND HIS BOYS AT EVANG.MAMA PAT HOUSE for what settlement?

In the video above, Nana Agradaa rather showed on an upstairs balcony of her home to respond to them and also dared them to enter her house. According to her, they were wielding guns and knives.

According to reports circulating online, the boys have been arrested in connection with the guns they showed off. Watch the video below.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'After I caught her cheating, she threatened to kill herself' - Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri speaks after breakup

Prince Kpokpogri , Tonto Dikeh and her son [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Ayisha Modi promises to fix her ‘yellowish teeth’ after Afia Schwarzenegger trolled her

Ayisha Modi new look

Audio of Tonto Dikeh weeping and begging her ex over cheating allegation leaks [LISTEN]

Tonto Dikek and Prince Kpokpogri

'Soon no Ghanaian will travel abroad because Nana Addo is doing well' - Agya Koo (VIDEO)

Agya Koo