In videos circulating online, the boys believed to be affiliated Owusu Bempah have been captured in the custody of Ghana Police. A photo also shows Owusu Bempah amidst some Ghana police officers at a police station.
Owusu Bempah's boys allegedly arrested (VIDEO)
Owusu Bempah's boys have been reportedly arrested by Ghana Police.
The reason for the arrest is not clear at the time of this publication. However, the man of God and Nana Agradaa have been feuding online and that has seen his boys wielding guns in a video to warn the repented fetish priestess.
Days later, the boys with the man of God and some thugs stormed the home of Nana Agradaa to face her after she refused to stop insulting him.
However, when they got to her premises, they stopped in front of her gate and dared her to come out but she refused.
In the video above, Nana Agradaa rather showed on an upstairs balcony of her home to respond to them and also dared them to enter her house. According to her, they were wielding guns and knives.
According to reports circulating online, the boys have been arrested in connection with the guns they showed off. Watch the video below.
