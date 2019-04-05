The “One Corner” hitmaker, in a viral sighted video sighted pulse.com.gh, furiously walked away from some media personnel at the Kotoka international airport when he touched down, stating that, he wasn’t in the mood to talk.

According to the Ghanaian musician who is now speaking on the rationale behind his gesture, upon his arrival, the show promoter shockingly could not account for all the income they made from the European tour.

Patapaa who was speaking to Sammy Baah on Zylofon FM revealed that it was only when he reached Ghana that the show promoter informed him about how some of the organizers of the shows he performed at in Europe have not paid him in full yet.

According to Patapaa, the least expected that news got him extremely angry and he wouldn’t love to grant an interview in such mood because he respects the media a lot and will not like to pour out his anger on the pressmen.

The singer has, therefore, apologised to the media for his actions at the airport.

However, will Patapaa get his full payment for the shows later or he was simply duped? Listen to him in the video below and tell us what you think.