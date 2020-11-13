Quiz: Which child of JJ Rawlings matches your personality?
By answering these questions right, we will show you which of late former President JJ Rawlings' children matches your personality.
Apart from your mother tongue, which local dialect sounds sweet to you?
Ewe
Fante
Asante Twi
Hausa
Ga
Which foreign Xmas song will you put on repeat this festive season?
Your favourite music genre in Ghana
Highlife
Hiplife
Afro-pop
Hip-hop
Gospel
Which foreign Xmas movie will you put on repeat this festive season?
What do you do when bored?
What will you do when a bloody brawl breaks right in front of you?
Step in and break it
Cry for help
Report to the police
Cheer them up
Laugh and pass by
How will you handle broken heart?
Cry all day
Wait for your partner to change their mind
Move on quickly
Block your partner
Curse your partner
Zanetor possesses a charismatic character and bold just like her father. It seems you share same character.
Just like the great Yaa Asantewaa, you can go to war without a second thought.
You seem to be calm and collected but have a lioness spirit in you.
You simply hate the limelight.
Your personality doesn't match any of Rawlings' daughters. You should see a soothsayer. And please, go and sit down at the back.
