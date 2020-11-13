  1. Entertainment
  2. Celebrities

Quiz: Which child of JJ Rawlings matches your personality?

David Mawuli
Tell your friends
By answering these questions right, we will show you which of late former President JJ Rawlings' children matches your personality.

Apart from your mother tongue, which local dialect sounds sweet to you?

Ewe
Fante
Asante Twi
Hausa
Ga

Which foreign Xmas song will you put on repeat this festive season?

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey
"Little Drummer Boy" by Pentatonix
“Purple Snowflakes” by Marvin Gaye
“The Christmas Song” by David Banner
“Santa Claus is Comin' to Town” by Lou Rawls

Your favourite music genre in Ghana

Highlife
Hiplife
Afro-pop
Hip-hop
Gospel

Which foreign Xmas movie will you put on repeat this festive season?

Home Alone
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Elf
A Christmas Carol
Scrooged

What do you do when bored?

Watch movies
Listen to music
Reading your favourite book
Take a stroll
Browse social media

What will you do when a bloody brawl breaks right in front of you?

Step in and break it
Cry for help
Report to the police
Cheer them up
Laugh and pass by

How will you handle broken heart?

Cry all day
Wait for your partner to change their mind
Move on quickly
Block your partner
Curse your partner
Your score: Zanetor Rawlings
Zanetor possesses a charismatic character and bold just like her father. It seems you share same character.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings
Just like the great Yaa Asantewaa, you can go to war without a second thought.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Amina Rawlings
You seem to be calm and collected but have a lioness spirit in you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Kimathi Rawlings
You simply hate the limelight.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Unmatched Personality
Your personality doesn't match any of Rawlings' daughters. You should see a soothsayer. And please, go and sit down at the back.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
David Mawuli
David Mawuli More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh