Ras Nene announces intention to retire from acting soon; says I am tired (WATCH)

Ras Nene, who has been acting for over two decades, shared his belief that there are many young and talented actors and actresses who need to be given the chance to showcase their skills. He called on Ghanaians to support and encourage these young stars for them to reach their full potential.

The actor also revealed that he is a big brand which keeps him very busy. He, therefore, desires to take some time off and relax soon. Ras Nene a true Kumawood icon Ras Nene has been entertaining Ghanaians for many years with his unique sense of humour and acting skills.

Many have described his potential retirement as a great loss to the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ras Nene has acted in several popular Ghanaian movies and television series over the years. He has won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his hilarious performances and has become one of the most beloved actors in the country.

Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, also known as Ras Nene or Dr Likee, is one of the fast-rising celebrities dominating the media space, particularly on social media.