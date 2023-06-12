Ras Nene apologises to Achimota Mall management for disrespecting their security team

The statement emphasized their commitment to entertaining Ghanaians and promoting peace and love in their motherland.

The apology comes after Ras Nene found himself involved in a confrontation with the security team at Achimota Mall in Accra on June 8.

According to reports, Ras Nene had previously obtained permission to shoot his skit at the mall but was unexpectedly denied access by the security team, leading to the disagreement.

Collaborating with socialite Efia Odo, Ras Nene had planned an engaging skit that would entertain their fans. The skit involved playful interactions and shopping scenes.

However, upon their arrival at Achimota Mall, they were confronted by the security team, who informed them that shooting skits without proper authorization was strictly prohibited.

Refusing to back down easily, Ras Nene passionately argued his case, citing an incident involving Meek Mill at the Jubilee House, where the American rapper had been granted access to capture photos and videos without restrictions.

He believed this highlighted a double standard and asserted his rights as a public figure and entertainer during a spirited debate with the security personnel.

