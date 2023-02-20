ADVERTISEMENT
'Rest well' - KiDi mourns death of Christian Atsu

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian afrobeats and high-life singer-songwriter KiDi has joined the lot to mourn the late Black Stars' striker, Christian Atsu.

Christian Atsu’s agent criticises Hatayspor over lack of effort in search for player

The Black Stars' and Former Chelsea and Newcastle United forward, Christian Atsu, was found dead on Saturday after he went missing following an earthquake that affected his apartment in Türkiye.

KiDi in a Twitter post on Monday, February 20, 2023, wrote: “Rest well Christian Atsu”.

The West African nation has been thrown into a state of shock and sadness following the news of the demise of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United wideman.

The Turkish agent of the Ghanaian star revealed that rescue workers discovered the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player after days of searching the building where he lived.

The family of the footballer and the entire football world were thrown into anxiety after mixed news over the whereabouts of the winger days after the earthquake struck in the city where he lived.

His mortal remains arrived at the Kotaka International Airport on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The footballer's remains were accompanied from Turkey by his family and Ghana's ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, Ghana's foreign ministry said.

The plane landed at 19:25 GMT in Accra where it was met by relatives, government officials and representatives of the Ghana Football Association.

The winger played 65 times for Ghana's national team and helped his side reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Dorcas Agambila
