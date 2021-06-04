Rich kid Prince TOD and singer Okese1 clash over Rolex wrist watch

Pulse Ghana

With the way and manner he went about showing off the luxurious timepiece, a lot of people concluded that he was mocking Medikal.

Recall, Medikal went to Dubai where he claimed he bought a Rolex worth $10,000 — which was later busted to be fake.

Hence, people implied that Okese1 is proving a point that he bought a much expensive Rolex watch.

Soon after the “Na Today” hitmaker’s tweets, 2Hype Showboy’s protegé, Prince TOD, also came out to fire shots at Okese1.

In a tweet, he said that he has a Richard Mille watch which is more expensive than the 2 Rolex watches bought by Okese1 so he should shush and be humble.

Showboy then took to Snapchat to write that Prince TOD would whip Okese1 on behalf of AMG Business because what the “Yei Yei” crooner is doing is a disrespect to Medikal and the very record label that helped to ‘blow’ him.

