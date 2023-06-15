ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Wale blasts FDA and police for 'unromantically' dragging arrested drug peddlers

Dorcas Agambila

Popular dancehall artist Shatta Wale, has criticized the treatment of female drug peddlers who were recently arrested by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in Ghana.

While he appreciates the initiative to crack down on the sale of unregistered drugs, Shatta Wale expressed his disapproval of the inhumane and insensitive manner in which the arresting officers handled the suspects.

In a Twitter post, Shatta Wale voiced his concerns about the treatment of the women, stating, "It's a good initiative, but dragging a WOMAN like that makes no sense. These are women, for God's sake, let's know how to run this country. This guy acts as if he doesn't have a wife at home. Dragging the WOMEN like they killed human beings... Ahhh!! I am disgusted! Mcheeww!!" He accompanied his post with a retweet of a video showing the arrest shared by UTV.

On June 14, 2023, the Pharmacy Council, FDA, and Ghana Police Service conducted an operation against the peddling of unregistered drugs at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra. As a result, several suspects, including women, were arrested and handcuffed by the police, who then proceeded to drag them around.

It is worth noting that some of the suspects denied ownership of the roadside shops selling various herbal medicines, including aphrodisiacs.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
