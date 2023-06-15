Shatta Wale blasts FDA and police for 'unromantically' dragging arrested drug peddlers

In a Twitter post, Shatta Wale voiced his concerns about the treatment of the women, stating, "It's a good initiative, but dragging a WOMAN like that makes no sense. These are women, for God's sake, let's know how to run this country. This guy acts as if he doesn't have a wife at home. Dragging the WOMEN like they killed human beings... Ahhh!! I am disgusted! Mcheeww!!" He accompanied his post with a retweet of a video showing the arrest shared by UTV.