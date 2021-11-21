RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Bundle offers to give Davido loan during video call (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Self-made Ghanaian billionaire, Shatta Bundle, has offered to help Davido with a loan.

Shatta Bandle and Davido

The comment from the Ghanaian diminutive socialite is coming at the back of the Nigerian music jovially asking his supporters and friends to send him to mark his birthday. According to Shatta Wal, Davido to opt-in for a money loan from him.

Shatta Bundle engaged Davido in a FaceTime call while having fun at an undisclosed location. In the video that has gone viral, Bundle said, “You want to take a loan” and laughed at Davido but failed to mention the amount of money he can offer.

Clearly, Shatta Bundle does not come close to offering Davido any loan as he is widely known for his hilarious claims of being a billionaire.

Davido has now made over 200 million naira way up above the initial N100 million he wanted to clear his Rolls Royce from the port. The 'Gobe' singer got money from both Nigerian and Ghanaian musicians including rapper Medikal who sent him $1000. Medikal in return demanded a car from Nigeria on his birthday.

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Darkovibes, and Edem were all mentioned by Davido, have not sent their money yet. Meanwhile, Davido will turn 29 years old today. He was born on November 21st, 2021 1992.

In an announcement yesterday, he confirmed that he giving the money, over N200 million, to charity. He announced a committee that will disburse the money to orphanages across Nigeria.

