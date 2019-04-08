By this, the controversial Ghanaian musician who takes pride in flaunting his worth online has announced that he is now an owner of a property in the capital of Ashanti Region. "My new thing in Kumasi" he captioned one of the snaps.

The house in the video sighted by pulse.com.gh is a duplex home under construction within an estate community, where King Wale met some of the workers at the site of his new massive mansion.

Shatta did not disclose the exact location of his new property yet but it may be a place that calls for the singer to beef up his security, therefore, the civilian went there with a gun strapped on him.

Watch more from the video below.