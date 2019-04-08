According to the singer, who halted her performance and walked off the stage after the incident, she believes that happened because she was performing a song she featured Stonebwoy on.

Days after the incident, the “Galaway” singer, has now taken to her Instagram page to comment on what happened. According to Miss Nuna, she is disappointed in the act of the SM fans and has, therefore, cautioned them not extend their dancehall rivalry to female acts.

“The same thing was done to Sista Afia at the Bhim concert, very horrible. If you are guys are beefing among each other, keep it among each other and don’t bring it to us the artistes” she said.

Fela Nuna is also demanding an apology from the organizers and other stakeholders of the concert as she has stated that it is very unfortunate that she hasn't heard any official from them condemning the act.

Hear more from her in the video below and tell us what you think.