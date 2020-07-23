According to the “Kotomame” singer, the incident occurred Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her apartment at Santeo, East Legon Hills, Accra. She said the incident happened in her absence.

Narrating the incident to Pulse.com.gh on Thursday, July 13, she said she stepped out around 11 am only to return in the evening to realise that robbery had taken place in her absence.

“I met a crowd in front of my house who shared what had happened in my absence,” she disclosed.

“According to eyewitnesses, they saw a cargo van parked in front of my house,” Bigail continued. “They [robbers] packed the stuff as if someone was moving from the house.”

She stated that four armed robbers took the operation and held one of her tenants at a gunpoint.

“About four of them came to my house and were armed. Eyewitnesses initially thought someone was relocating.”

“But someone who sensed something fishy sounded the alarm which caused the armed robbers to escape. They fired gunshots when the alarm was sounded.”

Cloths, bags, shoes, laptop, TV set, home theatre, sofa, mattress, kitchenware and other stuff were stolen from Bigail.

She said she is now perching with a friend, and further stated that she is in dire need of financial help to restart her life.