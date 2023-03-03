Sharing her experience, the Ghanaian singer said she has noticed that Ghanaian TikTok influencers dance freely to Nigerian songs but will end up charging a Ghanaian artiste because they use their songs to create content.
Sista Afia bemoans TikTok influencers over exorbitant fees; cites GH20K charge experience
Sista Afia is not pleased over how some Ghanaian TikTok influencers have been charging exorbitant amounts to promote Ghanaian songs.
"It's really sad. Fine, you need to earn from your efforts but I have observed something on that side. They don't promote our own as much as the Nigerians. It baffles me," she said.
"Anytime I see a dance thing, it's normally a Nigerian tune. Fine, maybe the Nigerian tune is the one that is widespread so maybe they [local influencers] use it to gather likes and views [to their channels] but we can start from there," she added.
In a Ghanaweb report, Sista Afia cited an instance where an influencer would ask an artiste to pay "GHS20,000 for just TikTok and those things and then you go to the person's page and you'd be like: 'GHS20,000, I can give it to you but I don't see any profit coming out of it'."
"Right now, everyone is charging for their service which is fine but when you're promoting, promote ours [Ghanaians] more because right now if you go look at the dance challenges, most of them are doing Nigerian music. They don't do our own and when you engage them, they'll charge you a huge amount of money," she bemoaned.
