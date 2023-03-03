Sista Afia bemoans TikTok influencers over exorbitant fees; cites GH20K charge experience

"It's really sad. Fine, you need to earn from your efforts but I have observed something on that side. They don't promote our own as much as the Nigerians. It baffles me," she said.

"Anytime I see a dance thing, it's normally a Nigerian tune. Fine, maybe the Nigerian tune is the one that is widespread so maybe they [local influencers] use it to gather likes and views [to their channels] but we can start from there," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

In a Ghanaweb report, Sista Afia cited an instance where an influencer would ask an artiste to pay "GHS20,000 for just TikTok and those things and then you go to the person's page and you'd be like: 'GHS20,000, I can give it to you but I don't see any profit coming out of it'."