RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

T-Pain DM: “Did you see top American artistes too?” - Wendy Shay fires trolls

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afro-pop musician Wendy Shay, who was named in American rapper T-Pain’s list of celebrities who have sent him messages on Instagram, has fired back at trolls, saying there’s nothing wrong with an artiste messaging another artiste.

Wendy Shay and T-Pain
Wendy Shay and T-Pain Pulse Ghana

A few hours ago, T-Pain shared a video screenshot of celebrities who have messaged him on Instagram but due to his limited understanding of how Instagram inbox works, he 'accidentally' ignored all of them.

Recommended articles

The screenshot he shared included three Ghanaian celebrities, Juliet Ibrahim, Wendy Shay and Medikal, who messaged him a few months ago but had no response.

"I was today years old when I found out about the requests folder on Instagram and that's full of celebrities trying to reach,” he said in the Instagram video he shared. “I've been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years.”

He said he thought the Instagram inbox shows only direct messages and didn’t have to go through message requests to respond to messages.

“Thought DMs are supposed to show up in the normal folder and don't have to go digging for all these. I apologise to everyone on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn't fit in this video. These are just the ones I haven't checked and replied to. Yup...I'm stupid.”

He apologised again in the video caption, saying: “I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Townhall meeting? I’m dumb.”

Some Ghanaian on social media picked on Wendy Shay and Medikal on Twitter and trolled them heavily.

Responding to the trolls, Wendy Shay said she sees nothing wrong with what she did and that it’s one of the ways artistes collaborate.

She shared a screenshot of T-Pain’s response to her message and captioned: “Oh Ghana dierr smh. What is wrong if an Artiste dms an Artiste. How do you think collabos come up? Didnt u guys see all these top American artiste there too ? Do you know the dms we dey get from top international artiste? Ghana wake up!”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Man wakes up with a female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]