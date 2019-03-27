The “Natural Girl” singer in reacting to some speculations behind her silence in the music industry has once admitted that she’s going through a challenging phase but assured fans she will bounce back soon.

From the message shared on her Instagram page on 23rd December 2018, she also debunked the rumours that she is pregnant.

“I know there are a lot of questions being asked but there are things to be done before things can be said!! 2018 has been a very challenging year for me which has led to some impossible decisions.

“I know I have been quiet for some time now, I want to assure my fans I am not pregnant Neither am I getting married!!! With time all questions will be answered.” She wrote.

Though the singer debunked the rumours, others however still had thoughts that she could actually be carrying a child and doesn’t want to disclose it yet.

These thoughts were harboured out of how MzVee rarely posts her current pictures on her social platforms and make fewer public appearances.

Contrary these thoughts, pulse.com.gh has sighted some new photos of the singer which confirms her pregnancy status to be negative as she once said.

This is because considering how long she has been rumoured to be pregnant, she would have been spotted with a baby bump in the new photos.

The photos were shared on Instagram when the Lynxx Entertainment signed act met actress Jackie Appiah for a trip to South Africa.

