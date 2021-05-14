We were fired after leaked photo caused Nana Addo ridicule online - Twins Dnt Beg

However, the KNUST graduates were fired from their job as Presidential photographers in 2017. Explaining what happened, they said, "it started with a we-will-call-you-when-we-need-you to the-call-that-never-came".

In a report by 3news.com, the twin photographers in conversation with Giovani Caleb on 3 FM revealed that "a leak from their end caused public ridicule of the President. And that was the beginning of their terminus at the Flagstaff House".

Describing which particular photo, the website quoted them to have that "the offending pic was His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo in scrubs on a visit to the Ridge Hospital to see disaster victims".