We were fired after leaked photo caused Nana Addo ridicule online - Twins Dnt Beg

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian twin photographers, Twins Dnt Beg, have confirmed that they have been fired as official presidential photographers.

Samuel and Emmanuel Appiah Gyan became official photographers for H.E Nana Addo after the 2016 elections. Before that, they have travelled with the NPP campaign team with some key figures like Samira Bawumia to take capture the electioneering moments whilst the party seek power.

However, the KNUST graduates were fired from their job as Presidential photographers in 2017. Explaining what happened, they said, "it started with a we-will-call-you-when-we-need-you to the-call-that-never-came".

In a report by 3news.com, the twin photographers in conversation with Giovani Caleb on 3 FM revealed that "a leak from their end caused public ridicule of the President. And that was the beginning of their terminus at the Flagstaff House".

Describing which particular photo, the website quoted them to have that "the offending pic was His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo in scrubs on a visit to the Ridge Hospital to see disaster victims".

Nevertheless, the twins aren't far from corridors of power because they continue to serve as official photographers for Samira Bawumia, the wife of Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

