Unnecessary comparison making it difficult for rappers to collaborate - Eno Barony

Eno , winner of 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Best Rap Performance made this revelation during an interview on Kastle Drive show which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

She asserted that people turn to put her bars against other rappers she works on songs which is not too healthy because egos and self esteem sometimes gets stabbed along this path.

“I’ve not really featured a lot of rappers because a lot of rappers kind of shy away from featuring their co rappers especially me being a girl,” she stated.

She mentioned the situation is not the same with singers but only rappers. According to Eno, two singers are never put against each other and have their verses or vocals marked by people but once its rap music, the comparison culture surfaces.

In explaining herself she asserted:

“Most at times there is a comparison when it comes to rap but two singers can easily feature themselves on a song without being compared.

“Nobody cares they just jam to it but then when two rappers are on a project people tend to just compare the lyrics and stuff,” she continued on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

“So it’s like you guys putting your lives down you may be slaughtered at any time but this one is a collaboration, not a battle,” Eno Barony told the host.

Fans of rappers love bragging rights to prove their artiste is the best artist around, especially when it comes to lyricism in the world of 'rap music'. So, it's not so surprising to Eno Barony highlight this situation.