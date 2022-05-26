Award-winning artiste, Eno Barony, who is arguably the best female rapper in Ghana has asserted that the rap terrine is filled with so much unnecessary comparison. She asserted that this trait is mostly incited by music lovers and fans who make it very challenging for rappers to work together on songs.
Unnecessary comparison making it difficult for rappers to collaborate - Eno Barony
Eno Barony has bewailed that the comparison culture existing within the music industry especially amongst rappers makes it very difficult and challenging for two rappers to collaborate.
Eno , winner of 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Best Rap Performance made this revelation during an interview on Kastle Drive show which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com.
She asserted that people turn to put her bars against other rappers she works on songs which is not too healthy because egos and self esteem sometimes gets stabbed along this path.
“I’ve not really featured a lot of rappers because a lot of rappers kind of shy away from featuring their co rappers especially me being a girl,” she stated.
She mentioned the situation is not the same with singers but only rappers. According to Eno, two singers are never put against each other and have their verses or vocals marked by people but once its rap music, the comparison culture surfaces.
In explaining herself she asserted:
“Most at times there is a comparison when it comes to rap but two singers can easily feature themselves on a song without being compared.
“Nobody cares they just jam to it but then when two rappers are on a project people tend to just compare the lyrics and stuff,” she continued on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.
“So it’s like you guys putting your lives down you may be slaughtered at any time but this one is a collaboration, not a battle,” Eno Barony told the host.
Fans of rappers love bragging rights to prove their artiste is the best artist around, especially when it comes to lyricism in the world of 'rap music'. So, it's not so surprising to Eno Barony highlight this situation.
However, some rappers are so confident in their lyrical skills that they've bragged about being a better rapper than others in the game even if fans of other rappers bet to differ.
