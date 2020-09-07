According to the singer who describes himself as the music pride of the North, the music duo were the first musicians who gave him a helping hand when he first came to Accra from the North to pursue his music career.

Teflon FLexx

Commenting on his win at this year’s VGMA during an interview on YFM, he said: “I am very grateful to my fans and everyone who believes in my craft, DopeNation is one group that helped me to break in with my popular song ‘Eskebelebele’ which I featured them on".

Speaking to Brown Berry, the host, he continued that "they were producers of the song and were the ones who gave me the beat for the song. This got me accepted by the Southerners and after that song, I have received massive support from lots of music lovers all over the world which am grateful to them for.”

Teflon has dropped a new track titled ‘OLUWA’, a thanksgiving song dedicated to God ‘Oluwa’ for his grace and opportunities and also dedicated to everyone for supporting his craft. Watch it below.