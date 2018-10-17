Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leave


Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leave

A video making rounds on social media showed Sister Derby and Medikal in a sweet role play which is too endearing not to post.

  • Published:
Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leave play

Sister Derby and Medikal

The ‘uncle Obama’ Hitmaker Sister Derby and her boyfriend Medikal, have always been cute together and we hope they stay that way forever.

A video making rounds on social media showed the couple in a sweet role play which is too endearing not to post. The script had Sister Derby acting like a beggar pleading with Mr Fine Boy Medikal not to leave without giving her some money.

READ ALSO: Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating with Medikal

Despite rumours suggesting that their relationship may be on the rocks, we are still rooting for them. Besides they aren’t only the celebrity couple with the woman being older. Just check out Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, aren’t they just adorable?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

I’m crushing on Afia Schwarzenegger – Patapaa confesses I’m crushing on Afia Schwarzenegger – Patapaa confesses
John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriage John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriage
5 things you need to know about John Dumelo's son 5 things you need to know about John Dumelo's son
Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boy Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boy
4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his son 4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his son
John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path

Recommended Videos

Celebrity reactions to John Dumelo's new born baby Celebrity reactions to John Dumelo's new born baby
John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you
John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy



Top Articles

1 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
2 4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his sonbullet
3 Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shaybullet
4 Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her 'son'bullet
5 Sarkodie is ‘envious and jealous’, I’ll make his career go down...bullet
6 Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snubbullet
7 Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied entry...bullet
8 Shatta Wale replies Samini over snub at the album launchbullet
9 Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestialbullet
10 John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
2 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
3 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
5 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their...bullet
6 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
7 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful...bullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private...bullet
10 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest...bullet

Celebrities

John Setor Dumelo and John Dumelo Jnr.
John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you
John Setor Dumelo and John Dumelo Jnr.
This lovely photo of John Dumelo and his newborn baby will break the Internet
John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy
John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy
Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama"
X
Advertisement