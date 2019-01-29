According to the Miss Zugah, it is a move to prove their credibility to donors who sponsor some of these goodwill projects they embark so as they win their trust.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she also added that they don’t leave the cameras at home during their philanthropist gestures because the giving moments they capture are to also inspire others to do same.

“Some people will not be pushed or encouraged to do these things until or unless they see someone do it,” she said.

However, per biblical analysis and principles, it is believed that Christians are not supposed to even let their other hand be aware whenever their other hand gives.

It is by the fate that Yaw Siki once upon a time rejected a donation from Sonnie Badu after the Gospel singer made a public announcement of how he wanted to support Yaw Siki in his new life as an Evangelistic.

tell us if she has made a strong case for celebrities to keep making their charity projects public