The winner for the 2019 Youngtrepreneur Music Workshop will win up to 30,000 GHC investment and a feature from Ghanaian rapper, Medikal.

The workshop is aimed at training up and coming musicians by a technical team made up of Voice Coaches, Choreographers, Music Directors, Image Stylists and many more.

Contestants will be taken through breathing exercises, speech improvements, pitch and inflections, singing and rapping in key and other techniques required to prepare them for the entertainment industry.

In a Press Statement sighted by Pulse.com.gh, young persons with interest to become professional musicians in the music industry must register before the 26th of November 2019.

With the high success rate of their previous directing and cinematography workshop early this summer, the first runner up, Richard Quagraine Amoah and second runner up John Kwame Markin were selected and awarded 10,000 GHC towards production to work with Ghanaian rapper Joey B, one of the most successful and influential artists in Ghana’s simmering hip-hop scene. As the director and assistant director for his latest release 'No Waste Time' featuring BOJ (of Nigerian music group DRB LasGidi.

Richie Mensah

The non-profit organisation, Youngtrepreneurs, founded by Scilla Owusu, are back again and this time for a three day music workshop for emerging musicians to learn from industry practitioners including the likes of Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Efya, award winning singer and song writer also recently VGMA artist of the decade and Live 91.9FM favourite radio personality Antoine Mensah. The workshop will take place from the 2-4th December 2019 in Accra, Cantonments. To help groom our next generation of musicians with great prizes attached.

Efya

This workshop includes irresistible prizes such as a feature from award winning rapper Medikal, up to 30,000 GHC investment towards your music career, opening act performance at one of Ghana’s most renowned music festivals, a three-month PR Campaign to promote your single and video across Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa on the hottest TV Stations, Radio & online music platforms. More prizes include a professionally shot music video, working with top industry producers and engineers to record your single and 5 months’ free studio access to recording facilities courtesy of BBNZ Live PLUS MANY MORE.

Antoinne Mensah

This is certainly not an opportunity any emerging musician would want to miss. Especially as individuals travelling to Ghana or in neighbouring countries are also eligible to apply. Much appreciation to their graceful sponsors such as Afrochella and their partners MUSIGA, Bbnz Live, Black Avenue Musik, Aftown Music, Phillech Global.

Visit their website www.theyoungtrepreneurs.com for more details on how to apply. Application deadline ends 26th November 2019.