"Most of you actually date for survival and not love. Lie lie lie everywhere. Cloutinia would say anything to remain relevant. Always sounding hungry Oma she o. Thank God I dodged a bullet,'' he wrote.

Blessing had earlier taken to her Instagram Stories where she bragged about a man placing her on a one million naira monthly allowance.

"Set awon Mr anonymous just place me on a 1m monthly allowance. Identity still not known ooo. You will see this. I appreciate all you do Mr A," she wrote.

It would be recalled that in April 2022, the former couple took to their Instagram accounts where they revealed that their union was over.

The actress gave reasons why they decided to call it quits.

According to Nkechi, her estranged hubby wanted to use her popularity for selfish reasons.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.

She also revealed that Falegan was a jobless man who would stay at home for months without doing anything.

On Falegan's part, the only reason Blessing decided to be with him was for sex and money.

It didn't end there as the politician accused the actress of practicing bad hygiene.

"I apologised to her because I just want bygone to be bygone. Not because I want her back. Are you serious? Do you know why I left? I left for a different reason. Personal hygiene," he said.

"You have to tell a woman to change her pants in three days. You have to tell a woman to brush her teeth in the morning. After the whole thing, everywhere is messed up. You want me to manage that? No, I wouldn't."