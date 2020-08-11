Her advice follows a week-long fight between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel over a married man they are dating and the properties they acquired through the man.

Last week, they both took to their respective social media channels to drag each other and used unsavoury, disgusting description for each other.

Reacting to this, Christiana Awuni has said all the properties they own won’t be buried with them, so they should resolve their differences, and come together as one.

She said she has witnessed a lot of late veteran actors go into their graves without the properties they acquired when they were alive.

Watch Christiana Awuni’s advice to Mzbel and Tracey Boakye below.