This confession has sent a shock through her fans on social media who can’t believe that she is married to another man not her baby daddy.
In a recent post on her Instagram page, she shared a picture of herself and a fine gentleman who she referred to as her husband. This fine gentleman is not her baby daddy though.
“I’m married now to this guy! ” she wrote.
READ MORE:
This confession has sent a shock through her fans on social media who can’t believe that she is married to another man not her baby daddy.
Could this just be a movie husband or is Yvonne really married and cannot help but show off that cute man?