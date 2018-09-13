Pulse.com.gh logo
Yvonne Nelson has finally tied the knot


Wow! Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy on Instagram

This confession has sent a shock through her fans on social media who can’t believe that she is married to another man not her baby daddy.

Award-winning actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson after many rumours and criticisms surrounding her relationship with her baby daddy have finally revealed that she is married.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, she shared a picture of herself and a fine gentleman who she referred to as her husband. This fine gentleman is not her baby daddy though.

 “I’m married now to this guy! ” she wrote.

I#emo#4oCZ##m married now....to this guy!

Could this just be a movie husband or is Yvonne really married and cannot help but show off that cute man?

Read some comments from Some social media user below:

