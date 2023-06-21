Yvonne Nelson's 'sexual' encounter with a Nigerian king and the $5000 compensation

In her book, Yvonne recounts being enticed to visit Nigeria due to the presence of a potential donor for her glaucoma foundation. Eager to pursue her philanthropic endeavors, she flew into Nigeria and subsequently boarded another plane to reach the magnificent kingdom. Although her stay was brief, she emerged from the encounter with an unexpected $5,000 in her possession.

“One had to go through several halls before coming face-to-face with the ruler. Wait here. Come here. Go there. These were the instructions I heard until I met the powerful ruler, who was not so powerful in physique. He was a frail old man who looked like someone who could not survive another five years. The inner court I was ushered in to meet him had a magnificent royal bed, where he beckoned me to join him. Whatever the intermediary had told me did not happen.”

“It seemed, like the governor, this old man expected me to know why I was there. He expected me to go ahead and act on cue.”

“He gave the man who took me there a wad of dollar notes, who then gave me a share of $5000 as compensation for travelling to see the king.”

However, her anger and disappointment toward her friend severed their friendship.