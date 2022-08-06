She disclosed that she will hate any man that cheats on her.
If you cheat, I'll curse you — Blessing Okoro pens warning letter to future husband
Controversial self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Nkiru Okoro has sent a strong warning to her future husband.
In an Instagram post, she said will never forgive her husband adding that she will hate him till eternity if he cheats.
She said "Dear future husband and potential boyfriend this is an open letter to you…
Please if you ever come across me to date or marry me, don't cheat on me
Don't cheat on me.
Don’t cheat on me.
WITH A MAN ………..
I will never forgive you.
I will hate you till eternity.
If you are attracted to men, please tell me before you love or date me..."
